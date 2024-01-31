Naxalites frustrated as govt has intensified fight against them: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

January 31, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Jagdalpur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on January 31 said Naxalites have become frustrated as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “double engine” government has intensified the fight against the Naxal menace.

He was talking to reporters after paying homage to the three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who lost their lives in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of the State on Jan. 30.

Fifteen other personnel were injured in the incident.

The wreath laying ceremony for the martyred personnel was held at the camp of the 201st battalion of CRPF’s CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit at Karanpur village in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district.

Mr. Sai said since the “double engine” government (of the BJP in the State and at the Centre) has been formed after his party came to power in Chhattisgarh, the fight against Naxalites has been intensified due to which they have become frustrated.

“In Tekalgudem, a new camp was set up yesterday and suddenly Naxalites attacked security personnel. But we will continue the fight. I visited two hospitals in [State capital] Raipur yesterday to meet the injured personnel. They fought courageously and their morale is high. I pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Mr. Sai said that by setting up police camps, his government wants to ensure the benefits of its schemes and facilities reach the people.

“We want to provide them pucca houses, electricity supply and other amenities in the interior areas,” he added.

Of the three security personnel who died on Jan. 30, constables C. Devan and Pavan Kumar belonged to CoBRA’s 201st battalion and constable Lambghar Sinha was from CRPF’s 150th battalion.

All the injured personnel belonged to CoBRA’s 201st battalion.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and senior CRPF and police officials also paid homage to the deceased.

