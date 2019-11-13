National

Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Representational image

Representational image   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The skirmish took place at around 3 p.m. in the forest of Gachanpalli village under Bhejji police station area when a joint team of security forces was on a counter-insurgency operation

A Naxal, carrying a reward of ₹ 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The skirmish took place at around 3 p.m. in the forest of Gachanpalli village under Bhejji police station area when a joint team of security forces was on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.

Separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.

“When one of the patrolling teams of DRG was advancing through Gachanpalli forest, located around 500 kms away from Raipur, a gunfight broke out between the two sides,” he said.

However, the ultras soon escaped from the spot on finding the security personnel zeroing on them, he said.

During the search, the body of a Naxal clad in ‘uniform’ was recovered from the spot along with a country-made firearm, a huge cache of explosives and other Maoist-related material, the IG said.

The deceased cadre was identified as Kadti Mutta, a Janmilitia Commander, who was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 5:54:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/naxal-killed-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-chhattisgarh/article29963422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY