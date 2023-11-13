Navy’s school quiz ‘THINQ’ goes global; 23 international teams to take part in it

November 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Navy Quiz ‘THINQ’, held for schoolchildren coinciding with the Navy week activities, has gone global this year riding on the partnership and support it has received from the G-20 Secretariat in a year that marks India’s presidency of the prestigious G-20, the Navy said on Monday. The event, also being called the G-20 THINQ, is being conducted at two levels, national and international, and in two locations — in Mumbai and New Delhi.

“For the international round, invitations were extended to all G-20+9 nations and an impressive 23 international teams have indicated their interest to take part in it at New Delhi on November 19,” the Navy said in a statement. “The grand finale is set to take place at the iconic India Gate, New Delhi on November 23, offering these bright school students a global stage for intellectual exchange and competition.”

THINQ, conducted by the Navy and NWWA (Navy Wellness and Welfare Association) has grown in popularity and numbers over the years.

Tough competition

The national round of the G-20 THINQ saw a record number of 11,741 schools registering for it. The first elimination round (ER1) was completed on September 14 with 3,902 schools qualifying for the next level, ER2 which was conducted on October 3 with a total of 1,674 qualifying for the quarter finals conducted on October 10. The quarter finals saw schools engaging each other neck-and-neck in a tough competition, which led to the top 10 teams from each zone being selected to compete with each other over a tie-breaker round on October 18, the Navy said. “This round finalised the selection of the following 16 schools that will match wits against each other over the semifinals.”

These 16 teams will converge at Mumbai for the national semi finals and finals that are slated to be held at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Gateway of India on November 17 and 18, 2023 respectively. “Participating students will also get the opportunity to meet and interact with naval personnel in uniform and catch a glimpse of the exciting world of naval operations onboard warships, submarines and naval aircraft in Western Naval Command, Mumbai,” the Navy stated.

On completion of the national round, a jury will identity two best quizzers from amongst all finalists to form “Team India” for participation in the international round at India Gate in New Delhi which will compete in the international round.

“As India hands over the G-20 baton to Brazil on December 1, the G-20 THINQ will likely be the concluding episode of a series of significant events held in the nation since December 2022,” the Navy said, adding, it also aims to serve as a “remarkable finale to India’s presidency that witnessed many unique achievements of the G-20 at the global level.”

