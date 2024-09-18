ADVERTISEMENT

Navy’s MQ-9A HALE unmanned aerial vehicle ditched at sea off Chennai coast

Published - September 18, 2024 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The MQ-9A vehicle encountered a technical failure while on a routine surveillance mission which could not be reset in flight, says Navy

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

One MQ-9A High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy, on lease from General Atomics of the U.S., carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai after it encountered a technical failure at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) while on a routine surveillance mission that could not be reset in flight, according to the Navy.

“The aircraft was navigated to a safe area over sea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai. A detailed report has been sought from the original aircraft manufacturer,” the Navy said. The UAV was operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam, near Chennai.

The Navy has been operating two MQ-9As on lease from General Atomics since November 2020. In November 2022, the two UAVs completed 10,000 flight hours during a period of two years, and had covered over 14 million square miles of operating area, according to General Atomics.

MRO facility in India

India is in advanced stages of signing a close to $4bn deal with General Atomics for 31 MQ-9B UAVs, 15 Sea Guardians for the Indian Navy and 16 Sky Guardians — eight each for the Army and the Air Force, which are more advanced and armed than the MQ-9As. As part of the deal, General Atomics is scheduled to establish a Global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India which would count towards offset obligations.

At Aero India in Bengaluru in February 2023, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Atomics announced that the turbo-propeller engines which power the MQ-9B will be supported by HAL’s engine division for the Indian market and agreed to formulate a “comprehensive engine MRO programme” for upcoming HALE UAV projects.

