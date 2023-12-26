ADVERTISEMENT

Navy's MiG-29K aircraft suffers tyre burst at Dabolim airport; passenger flights hit

December 26, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Panaji

Due to the tyre burst, the aircraft - MiG-29K - got stranded on the taxiway, but nobody was injured

PTI

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy suffered a tyre burst on the taxiway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on December 26 afternoon, just before it was to undertake a routine sortie, officials said.

Due to the tyre burst, the aircraft - MiG-29K - got stranded on the taxiway, but nobody was injured. As a result of the incident, the authorities shut the airport's runway for operations till 4 pm, affecting the services of passenger flights, they said.

"When the aircraft was on the taxiway ahead of its routine sortie, it suffered a tyre burst. Immediately after that, the fire brigade and other services were pressed into action," a navy spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The single-pilot aircraft will be moved away from the taxiway, he said.

The official did not specify the time of the incident.

The Dabolim airport, located in South Goa district, is part of the naval base INS Hansa. The facility is used by naval aircraft during certain time of the day.

"As a result of the incident, the airport runway has been shut for operations till 4 pm. The services of 10 flights were affected. Some flights were diverted to the Manohar International Airport at Mopa," Dabolim airport's director S.V.T. Dhanamjaya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Goa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US