Navy’s Maritime Infrastructure Perspective Plan 2023-37 released

The Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt released the Maritime Infrastructure Perspective Plan (MIPP) 2023-37 at the second edition of the biennial Naval Commanders Conference which commenced on Monday. Also released were the Indian Register for Shipping (IRS) rules and regulations handbook, family logbook, and electronic service document project

Plan for naval infrastructure

“The MIPP aims to synchronise and enmesh the infrastructure requirements of the Navy, over the next 15 years, through a comprehensive perspective plan model. The Plan Document is aligned with the Government’s vision on creation of sustainable infrastructure, and encompasses salients for compliance with broader policy directives on PM Gati Shakti project, disaster resilience, transition to net zero, among others,” the Navy said in a statement. The first edition was conducted onboard INS Vikrant in March 2023 and this edition is to review the status of decisions taken during the first edition.

The IRS Rules and Regulations Handbook for construction and classification of Naval combatants has been revised since the previous 2015 edition to cater for technological advancements and Aatmanirbharta, the Navy said. “The new rule book represents self-reliance in the Naval shipbuilding industry.”

The family logbook for defence civilian personnel of the Navy is a personal financial record book for reference of families of naval civilian personnel, which provides important financial information on insurance, loans, investments etc, the statement explained adding that it will serve as a ready reckoner in times of emergency in the family, mishaps and accidents. “The electronic service document project will transform the human resources record keeping and management of Naval personnel into an efficient, digital, centralised and transparent process in line with the Digital India vision,” the Navy said.

Accomplish every mission

In his opening remarks, Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar highlighted that as an instrument of the nation’s maritime power, we must accomplish every mission and each task that comes our way. “Second, we must be ready for the heavy lifting in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, in pursuance of vision SAGAR. Third, as the cutting edge of our rising nation, we must embrace larger societal changes that are happening around us,” he said adding that they are working closely with the Chief of Defence Staff and the other two services to progress jointness and integration to meet challenges of the future.

The indigenous projects of the Navy utilising niche technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, tactical communications, combat management systems, cyber security, underwater domain awareness and combat platform integration were showcased at the conference. In addition newly designed uniform items being introduced for enhanced comfort, hygiene and functionality, viz. high absorption T-shirts, camouflage cap and jacket, high ankle shoes, and national civil dress for messes and functions were displayed on the sidelines, the Navy added.

