Navy will make you better leader and individual, Admiral tells first batch of Agniveers

March 28, 2023

In the first-ever Passing Out Parade (POP) of Agniveers, 2,585 men and women of the Indian Navy passed out from the portals of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Chilka, situated at Khurda, under the aegis of Southern Naval Command on Tuesday. The POP of Agniveers also remained the first of its kind as it took place after sunset. Also, for the first time, Indian Navy gave away the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for the woman Agniveer Trainee Standing First in Overall Order of Merit.

Terming the event as ‘historic’, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff who was also the reviewer of the Parade, said that those passing out from the INS Chilka were making history.

“It’s a historic event and all of us are witness to the history in the making. It is also the first time that a POP is happening at sunset, a welcome departure from the usual morning parades,” he said.

Among the 2,585 Agniveers who passed out on Tuesday, 272 were women. The parade also marked the start of a new voyage in the Indian Navy, where men and women will work together to make the Indian Navy a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force.

Admiral Kumar maintained that Tuesday’s parade will not just create history for delivering the first batch of Agniveers but also as an event that marked the strength of the women in the forces.

“You guys will be a trailblazer for the future Agniveer....you will also determine how you will contribute in the nation building apart from working for the Indian Navy. All of you are starting a new chapter in Indian Navy as we have the first-ever batch of women sailors passing out today,” Admiral Kumar said.

Praising the contribution of the first chief of army staff, the late General Bipin Rawat, in materialising the Agniveer scheme, Admiral Kumar thanked the daughters of Gen. Rawat for agreeing to give away the honour of rolling trophy to Agniveer Kushi.

The chief guest also awarded Agniveer Amalakanti Jayaram (senior secondary recruit) and Agniveer Ajith P. (matric recruit) with the Chief of Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and a gold medal for Best Agniveer.

“As you cross the significant milestone today, let me share that what you can expect from the service and what the service expects from you. Indian Navy will not just make you a skilled sailor but will also motivate you to become a capable individual. You will not only grow physically and professionally but the Navy will also ensure that your social, emotional and psychological skills are enhanced,” Admiral Kumar said, adding that the Navy will make those passing out, a better individual, a leader.

He added that the skill and training of the Navy will keep motivating the Agniveers to live a life of an ideal citizen, who is dedicated to the nation. The training will make the Agniveer ready for any situation and circumstance.

As part of their transformation to sea warriors, the Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of rigorous training at INS Chilka, the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Indian Navy.

On June 14, 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Agnipath scheme, as approved by the Union Cabinet, for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces for four years. The process aimed to intake about 46,000 young men and women in the defence forces in the next year.

Mr. Singh said the scheme was aimed at strengthening national security and also providing an opportunity for the youth to serve in the armed forces. Recruits under the scheme will be known as Agniveers. After completing their four-year service, they can apply for regular employment in the armed forces. They may be given priority over others for various jobs in other government departments.

The first batch of Agniveers of Army and Air Force are also currently undergoing training.

