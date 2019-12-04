National

Navy to set up aircraft museum in Kolkata

more-in

The Navy will set up a Tupolev TU-142 aircraft museum in Kolkata on the lines of the naval musuem in Visakhapatnam, said Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal, Commodore Suprobho De.

The TU-142 is a Russian and formerly Soviet Union manufactured maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft.

Commodore De informed that land for the museum has been allocated in New Town and work has already started. Proactive measures are being taken to protect Indian fishermen and bio-metric identity cards are being provided to the fishermen so that careful watch can be kept upon their movement, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata National
armed Forces
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 8:24:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/navy-to-set-up-aircraft-museum-in-kolkata/article30156205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY