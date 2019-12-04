Navy to set up aircraft museum in Kolkata

The Navy will set up a Tupolev TU-142 aircraft museum in Kolkata on the lines of the naval musuem in Visakhapatnam, said Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal, Commodore Suprobho De.
The TU-142 is a Russian and formerly Soviet Union manufactured maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft.
Commodore De informed that land for the museum has been allocated in New Town and work has already started. Proactive measures are being taken to protect Indian fishermen and bio-metric identity cards are being provided to the fishermen so that careful watch can be kept upon their movement, he said.
