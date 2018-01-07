National

Navy to exhibit maritime prowess along west coast

File photo: Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman with Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba and other dignitaries at the commissioning ceremony of INS Kiltan into the Indian Navy, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

File photo: Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman with Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba and other dignitaries at the commissioning ceremony of INS Kiltan into the Indian Navy, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: PTI

More than ten ships, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various naval aircraft will exhibit their combat capabilities in the drill.

Indian Navy will showcase its operational prowess during a major event, starting tomorrow, along the western coast of the country. The inaugural ceremony of the drill will be attended by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“In the programme, more than ten ships, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various naval aircraft will exhibit their combat capabilities and battle readiness,” a Defence Ministry statement said today.

Ms. Sitharaman will preside over the Navy event which will display the operational might and maritime prowess on January 8 and January 9, it said.

