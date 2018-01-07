Navy to exhibit maritime prowess along west coast

Indian Navy will showcase its operational prowess during a major event, starting tomorrow, along the western coast of the country. The inaugural ceremony of the drill will be attended by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“In the programme, more than ten ships, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various naval aircraft will exhibit their combat capabilities and battle readiness,” a Defence Ministry statement said today.

Ms. Sitharaman will preside over the Navy event which will display the operational might and maritime prowess on January 8 and January 9, it said.