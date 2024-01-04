ADVERTISEMENT

Navy steps up surveillance in Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden

January 04, 2024 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - New Delhi

Decision comes after recent incidents of attacks on commercial ships, including that of the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto around 220 nautical miles south west of Porbandar last month

PTI

INS Chennai, a P-15A class stealth destroyer is one the frontline ships on deployment to ensure maritime security in the region. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its ships and aircraft remain “mission deployed” for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations.

“In the last one week, Indian naval task groups deployed in the area have investigated large number of fishing vessel and boarded vessels of interest,” it said.

The Navy substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in view of recent incidents of attacks on commercial ships, including that of the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto around 220 nautical miles south west of Porbandar last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Indian Navy continues to monitor maritime security situation in north/ central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden,” it said in a statement.

Also read: Houthi attacks: a threat to global shipping? 

“Indian naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations,” it said.

It said Indian naval maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft were undertaking persistence surveillance over the area.

The Navy is also coordinating with the Coast Guard for maintaining enhanced surveillance within India’s exclusive economic zone.

“The Indian Navy is closely monitoring overall situation in coordination with national maritime agencies and remains committed towards ensuring safety of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region,” it said.

Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India’s west coast on December 23 that triggered security concerns in New Delhi as it came amid the Iran-backed Houthi militants launching strikes on several commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indian crew.

In another incident, Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen was hijacked on December 14 by pirates.

“IMAC [Information Management and Analysis Centre] and IFC IOR [Information Fusion Centre ‘ Indian Ocean Region] have been closely monitoring white shipping, especially the Indian-flagged merchant vessels plying in the area,” the Navy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US