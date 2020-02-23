National

Navy MiG-29K crashes off Goa, pilot ejects safely

File photo used for representational purpose only.

File photo used for representational purpose only.  

An enquiry to investigate the incident had been ordered, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement

A MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Sunday morning. The pilot ejected safely.

“Today morning at around 1030h a MiG-29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement. An enquiry to investigate the incident had been ordered, he added.

India had contracted 45 MiG-29K carrier based fighters from Russia in two batches, 16 fighters in 2004 along with the contract for acquiring aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and another 29 fighters in 2010. In fact, India was the first launch customer of the carrier variant of MiG-29 even before the Russian Navy.

The MiG-29K fleet saw two more accidents, one in January 2018 and another in November last year. In both cases, the pilots ejected safely.

The MiG-29Ks based in Goa currently fly off the deck of INS Vikramaditya and will in near future from the indigenous carrier Vikrant.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 1:24:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/navy-mig-29k-crashes-off-goa-pilot-ejects-safely/article30894679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY