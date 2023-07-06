Navy launches outreach programme in Ladakh for greater participation of youths in armed forces

July 06, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian Navy on July 6 said it has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach programme in Ladakh, especially to ensure greater participation of the youth from the Union Territory in the defence services.

“As part of the programme, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar will host various outreach activities on July 6 and 7 in Leh,” it said.

The outreach programme comes in the Union Territory amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach programme dedicated to strengthening the connect with the Union Territory of Ladakh," the Navy said.

"This programme is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the defence services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region," it said in a statement.

The events that will be undertaken in Ladakh include a performance by a naval band, a friendly football match and flagging off a bike and car expedition, among others.

"All naval personnel of Ladakh domicile from various naval stations are also participating in these events and sharing their enriching experiences and success stories to encourage the youth to participate in greater numbers, towards nation building as well as joining the Indian Navy," the Navy said.

Admiral Kumar will also call on Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra, (Retd.), and will lay a wreath at the war memorial. The Indian Navy had carried out similar outreach activities in the North East last year.

