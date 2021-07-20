National

Navy issues Request For Proposal for 6 submarines under Project-75I

The Navy on Tuesday issued the Request For Proposal (RFP) for construction of six advanced conventional submarines under Project-75I. This is the first deal to make progress under the strategic partnership model of the procurement procedure.

“The RFP was issued to shortlisted Strategic Partners (SPs) or Indian applicant companies for the project viz, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T),” the Defence Ministry said. The project cost is estimated upwards of ₹40,000 crore.

The procurement process now gets under way and will take at least two years for the deal to be signed, a defence official said.

Indigenous construction

Project-75I envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines with contemporary equipment, weapons and sensors including Fuel-Cell based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state-of-the-art countermeasure systems.

In January 2020, the DAC had shortlisted the Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL) and the L&T as the Indian partners for the deal and five foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) have already been selected. The Indian companies will now respond to the RFP in partnership with one of the OEMs.

The five OEMs include Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (South Korea), Naval Group (France), Navantia (Spain), Rosoboronexport (Russia) and TKMS (Germany).

The OEMs will be the technology partner in the SP Model, the statement said. The OEM will enable the Indian firms in setting up a dedicated manufacturing lines for the submarines, their construction and achieving high levels of indigenisation through Transfer of Technology (ToT).

“To achieve these objectives, the RFP has key features like mandatory level of indigenous manufacture of platforms, ToT for design, manufacture and maintenance of submarines and a few critical equipment and systems, setting up of an eco-system in India for such indigenisation and incentivisation for other key technologies, etc.,” the Ministry said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Classes X, XI, XII to resume in Punjab from July 26

Parliament proceedings | Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹23,675 crore extra spending

II PU results announced: 2,239 students score 600/600

Supreme Court mulls over ‘punishment’ for political parties facing contempt

Parliament proceedings | YSRCP MP protests in Rajya Sabha on Special Category Status for Andhra

Maharashtra government did not avail of NSO’s services till I was CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Nehru trophy boat race may be postponed

TN to explore CSR funding for free COVID-19 vaccines through private hospitals, says Minister

Implement monthly reading of electricity consumption for domestic consumer, says former TN Minister

Parliament proceedings | No caste census other than SCs, STs: Govt

Centre releases 23% of allocated funds for centrally sponsored schemes in Q1

Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates in human trial stage, one in pre-clinical stage, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Install complaint boxes in schools for children to report sexual abuse, Madras HC directs TN

Parliament proceedings | 80 dead, 204 missing after Feb. 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Sarang helicopter team to perform in Russian air show

IAF base attack: Probe points at involvement of ordnance factory across border, says J&K DGP

DRDO develops high strength titanium alloy for aerospace forgings

Seers express support for B.S. Yediyurappa

Supreme Court gives two weeks to Manipur to respond to activist father’s compensation plea

Karuvannur bank loan scam | No place in party if bank committee members found guilty: CPI(M)’s Varghese
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 5:54:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/navy-issues-request-for-proposal-for-6-submarines-under-project-75i/article35425611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY