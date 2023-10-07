HamberMenu
Navy institutes new 360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism

October 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Navy has institutionalised a new ‘transformative initiative’ of ‘360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism’ for various promotion boards, which it said is aimed to address the shortfall in the present assessments by “encompassing large-scale surveys from suitably identified peers and subordinates for every officer being considered for promotion.”

The present appraisal mechanism of periodic Confidential Reports by senior officers, has an inherent limitation of a ‘Top-down’ approach, as it does not cater for or quantify a leader’s impact on subordinates, the Navy said in a statement.

“The survey (under the new mechanism) comprises a spectrum of questions, encompassing aspects such as professional knowledge, leadership attributes, suitability in war/ crisis and potential for holding higher ranks. Inputs, thus obtained, are suitably quantified for independent analyses by a nominated Board of Officers, headed by a Flag Officer,” it stated. “This will also be provided as feedback to the officers to effect behavioural changes and improvements.”

Similar appraisal systems are in vogue in various national and international learning organisations, the Navy added.

