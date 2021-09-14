National

Navy gives on lease Passenger Variant Dornier aircraft to Mauritius

An official ceremony was conducted at Maritime Air Squadron of National Coast Guard, Mauritius, for handing over of the Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD). Indian Navy presented the aircraft to the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), on lease. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 14 September 2021 21:35 IST
Updated: 14 September 2021 21:35 IST

It has been given on gratis basis: Indian envoy

The Navy has handed over a Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft on lease to the Maritime Air Squadron of the National Coast Guard, Mauritius.

The aircraft was presented to the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) at an official ceremony on Monday, the Navy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Maldives Nandini K Singla observed that MSN 4059 had been leased to the MPF by the Indian Navy on gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations.

Advertising
Advertising

“She also mentioned that next year, HAL shall be handing over a brand new State-of-the-Art PVD to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius,” a Navy statement said.

Comments
More In National
defence
Read more...