Navy gives on lease Passenger Variant Dornier aircraft to Mauritius

It has been given on gratis basis: Indian envoy

The Navy has handed over a Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft on lease to the Maritime Air Squadron of the National Coast Guard, Mauritius.

The aircraft was presented to the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) at an official ceremony on Monday, the Navy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Maldives Nandini K Singla observed that MSN 4059 had been leased to the MPF by the Indian Navy on gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations.

“She also mentioned that next year, HAL shall be handing over a brand new State-of-the-Art PVD to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius,” a Navy statement said.