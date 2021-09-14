National

Navy gives on lease Passenger Variant Dornier aircraft to Mauritius

An official ceremony was conducted at Maritime Air Squadron of National Coast Guard, Mauritius, for handing over of the Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD). Indian Navy presented the aircraft to the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), on lease.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Navy has handed over a Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft on lease to the Maritime Air Squadron of the National Coast Guard, Mauritius.

The aircraft was presented to the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) at an official ceremony on Monday, the Navy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Maldives Nandini K Singla observed that MSN 4059 had been leased to the MPF by the Indian Navy on gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations.

“She also mentioned that next year, HAL shall be handing over a brand new State-of-the-Art PVD to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius,” a Navy statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 9:37:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/navy-gives-on-lease-passenger-variant-dornier-aircraft-to-mauritius/article36460113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY