Navy-developed PPE gets approval for mass production

A Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed and produced by the Indian Navy has been tested and certified for mass production and use in clinical COVID situations, the Navy said on Thursday.

“A team formed by the Innovation Cell, Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai collaborated to design and produce PPE,” the Navy said in a statement. The PPE is required to meet stringent criteria on testing and the benchmarks of the same are set by the Indian Coulcil of Medical Research (ICMR) and the MoHFW.

The approval was accorded by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), an organisation of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tasked with the testing and certification of PPE. Shortage of PPE for healthcare workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a major issue.

The outstanding features of the PPE are its simple, innovative and cost-effective design enabling its manufacture by basic gown manufacturing facilities, the Navy said adding, the PPE has an innovative choice of fabric, which gives it 'breathability' and penetration resistance rendering it both comfortable and safe for the user. The cost for this PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available, the Navy added.

