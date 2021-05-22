Navy deploys survey ship, specialised teams to locate missing crew of Barge P-305

The Barge P-305 sunk 35 nautical miles of Mumbai on May 17 due to cyclone Tauktae

Six more bodies were recovered from the sunken Barge P-305 off Mumbai coast on Saturday taking the toll death toll to 66, while nine crew are still missing even as the Navy deployed a survey vessel with specialised diving teams for underwater search. On the Eastern coast, Navy and Coast Guard augmented preventive measures for the likely cyclonic storm Yass expected to form in the next 24 hours.

“Search and rescue operations continue for the remaining crew. Underwater search for wrecks of Barge P-305 and Tug Varaprada using specialized teams and equipment is in progress,” the Navy Spokesperson said. Specialised diving teams onboard survey vessel INS Makar with sonar, and INS Tarasa sailed out early morning from Mumbai for carrying out underwater search, he stated.

So far 186 crew have been rescued while 66 bodies were recovered from accommodation Barge P-305 which sunk 35 nautical miles of Mumbai with 261 crew onboard on May 17 due to cyclone Tauktae.

As the low-pressure area in the North Andaman Sea is likely to intensify as cyclonic storm, ‘Yaas’ during the next 24 hrs over the Bay of Bengal and moving North Westerly direction and likely to cross the coast between North Odisha and West Bengal around May 26, the Navy said it is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm.

“Eastern Naval Command and Naval Officers-in-Charge at West Bengal and Odisha area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone ‘Yaas’ and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required,” the Spokesperson said.

As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams were prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) blocks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Odisha and West Bengal coast, he stated.

Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required, the Navy added.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard ships aircraft and Remote Operating Stations(ROS) continue to relay warning for mariners and fishermen in Bay of Bengal. “Coast Guard pollution and disaster response teams are on standby. Also maintaining close liaison with shipping, fisheries, oil handling agencies and state authorities,” the Coast Guard said.