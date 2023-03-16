Navy deploys P-8I for anti-submarine drills hosted by U.S. Navy

March 16, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy is taking part in the third edition of the coordinated multilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise for Long Range ASW aircraft, conducted by the U.S. Navy at Guam.

“The exercise would stress on coordinated anti-submarine warfare amongst the participating countries. The complexity and scope of these exercises has increased steadily over the past years to include advanced ASW drills,” the Navy said in a statement. “The exercise aims to achieve high levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific.”

Ex Sea Dragon 23 will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking simulated and live underwater targets, whilst also sharing mutual expertise, the Navy said. It would witness representation by an Indian Navy P8I, along with P8A of the U.S. Navy, P1 from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, CP-140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force and P3C from the Republic of Korea.

In another instance, the multilateral cooperation exercise La Perouse hosted by France on March 13 and 14 saw the participation of seven nations involved in maritime security in the Indo-Pacific — India, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, U.S. and U.K. “Eight ships and seven aircraft came together in the Bay of Bengal to conduct a series of high-level training exercises to strengthen interoperability between the partner navies,” the French Embassy said in a statement. Indian Navy had deployed indigenous guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri and fleet tanker INS Jyoti for the exercise.

“In the space of 48 hours, about 10 training sequences were carried out, including 20 cross-decks. These numerous sequences enhanced mutual knowledge between our navies, contributing to maintaining international stability based on adherence to international maritime law and safety at sea,” the statement added.

The two-day exercise provided all the participating navies an opportunity to undertake complex and advanced naval operations involving replenishment at sea, surface warfare drills, anti-air and air-defence exercises, cross-deck helicopter operations and tactical manoeuvres in a joint manner suitable for seamless maritime operations, the Navy said.