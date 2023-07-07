Navy Chief leads outreach programme in Ladakh

July 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar hosted a major outreach programme ‘Julley Ladakh’ (Hello Ladakh) in Leh over two days, July 6 and 7, which the Navy said was aimed to “enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the defence services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region.” Last year, the Navy had carried out extensive engagement and outreach in the northeast which attracted a very positive response and participation.

“In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multidimensional outreach program dedicated to strengthening the connect with the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the Navy said in a statement.

On July 7, Adm. Kumar along with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. B.D. Mishra (retd) flagged off a motorcycle expedition from Spituk football stadium, Leh for the last leg of the outreach expedition covering a total of about 5,000 km, traversing across remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh, the Navy said.

The events included a public band performance by the Naval Band, a friendly football match between the Indian Navy and the Ladakh team, flagging off the bike and car expedition and visits to various schools. During his visit in Leh, the Navy Chief also called on Brig. Mishra and paid respects at the War Memorial.

The motorcycle and car expeditions comprising 107 participants including naval personnel hailing from Ladakh and 20 women, commenced on June 15 and June 22 from Delhi and Visakhapatnam respectively and have engaged extensively with more than 3,000 students at various schools and colleges across Ladakh region, the Navy said. During the return leg from Leh, covering a total distance of over 5,000 km each, the participants would be interacting with students at various schools as well as veterans and the local populace, the statement added.