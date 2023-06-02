Navy Chief interacts with Saudi cadets undergoing training at Kochi

June 02, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first batch of 60 Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) personnel, 55 cadets and five Directing Staff, currently attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata are in training with the Indian Navy. On June 1, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar interacted with the cadets of King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia, who are undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

“The CNS was apprised of the ongoing harbour and afloat training activities including familarisation sea sorties. He was also briefed on the progress made by the trainees within the training period,” the Navy said in a statement on June 2. “The cadets shared their training experiences with CNS - their first ever sailing onboard any warship.”

As part of the training curriculum, simulator training was undertaken for the cadets prior to the sea training phase and they have completed 10 days at sea in the Indian Naval Ships, the Navy said.

“During the sea sorties, they were exposed to rigorous training on practical aspects of navigation and seamanship with emphasis on navigation in pilotage waters, anchoring, coastal navigation, replenishment at sea, sea boats, firefighting and emergency drills.”

A two-day harbour training on a sail training ship INS Sudarshini is also planned to familiarise them with the rigours of life onboard a sail ship.

In his address, the CNS stated that the maiden training of Saudi cadets by Indian Navy as testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India as also the two Navies. He also acknowledged the assistance received from the Government of Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan.

“Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, the CNS reaffirmed that the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies,” the statement said.

Last month, the two Navies held the second edition of bilateral exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi 23. As part of this the sea phase was held from May 23 to 25 off Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia for which Indian Navy had deployed INS Tarkash, Subhadra and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft.

The RSNF was represented by HMS Badr and Abdul Aziz, MH-60R multi-role helicopter and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. “The three-day exercise at sea witnessed a wide spectrum of maritime operations. The exercise culminated with debrief at sea followed by traditional steam past,” the Navy had said.