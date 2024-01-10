Navy Chief formally receives Drishti-10 long endurance UAV from Adani Defence in Hyderabad

January 10, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Wednesday formally received the first Drishti-10 star liner Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) assembled by Adani Defence in Hyderabad. The Army and Navy have procured two Hermes-900s each under emergency procurement last year.

The Drishti-10 is an indigenously assembled version of the Hermes-900 MALE UAV and has over 70% indigenous content. Drishti-10 Starliner is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kgs payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification, and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The first bird with 75 Navy personnel will leave from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations, observed Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar said: “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Drishti 10’s integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises shared at the event “The recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, use of unmanned systems, and cyber for dissemination of information and disinformation. Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani which will help serve the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and also place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy and their requirements.”

Mr. Rajvanshi further said, “Our on-time delivery to Indian Navy is a testament to our robust quality management processes and excellent support from our partners who have worked diligently over the last 10 months from contract to delivery, and ensured more than 70% indigenisation.”

Speaking at the event, Director General Army Aviation Lt. Gen. A. K. Suri said that the Army was looking to receive the Drishti-10s in the next 2-3 months. Hyderabad had the most evolved and most mature defence and aerospace ecosystem in the country, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana. About 30% of components for Mars orbiter were manufactured by companies in Hyderabad, he stated.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, under the fourth tranche of emergency procurements sanctioned by the government, the three services contracted two MALE UAVs, all from Israel. While the Army and Navy have procured the Hermes 900 manufactured by Elbit Systems, the Indian Air Force has procured the Heron Mk2 from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). In 2021, the Army had contracted four Heron-Mk2 UAS which were inducted in 2022.

Adani Aerosapce and Defence in partnership with Elbit Systems - Adani Elbit UAV Complex manufactures the complete carbon composite aerostructures for Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 in Hyderabad.

As reported by this newspaper earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has ordered two studies to be conducted regarding major military platforms used by all three services, on UAVs and armoured helicopters. Of these, the study on UAVs has since been completed with the recommendation for 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance UAVs and 155 MALE UAVs.

The deal for 31 MQ-9B UAVs is in advanced stages of procurement.

Heron upgrade

There is also a major upgrade plan lined up for all the Heron to Mk2 for weaponisation and facilitation of SATCOM capability estimated to cost of ₹21,000 crore. However, that has been long delayed and officials expressed confidence that it would be cleared soon.

As reported earlier, in August 2021 the Army Aviation got control of the Army’s Heron MALE UAVs which were earlier with the Army’s Artillery. The Army is also looking to create a separate cadre of UAV operators and the proposal is currently under consideration by the Army Headquarters.

Elbit Systems describes the Hermes 900 Starliner, as a “powerful and trend setting” MALE UAV that features adverse weather capabilities and qualified to be “safely integrated into civilian airspace and fly in the same environment with manned aircraft.”

