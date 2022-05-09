Navneet Rana meets LS Speaker, vows to depose before House privileges panel

The independent MP and her husband were held by Mumbai police after they said they would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, during their meeting in New Delhi on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana on Monday met Speaker Om Birla along with her husband and Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana to share details about the couple’s arrest by the Maharashtra police and committed to deposing before the Parliament’s privileges committee and will give a written statement.

Ms. Rana and Mr. Ravi Rana met Mr. Birla at his official residence for 45 minutes, with the couple also expressing their wish to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by the Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.

“Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of the MPs... I have appealed to him to ensure justice is delivered in our case and action should be taken against those who are accused. I explained to him the entire incident of my arrest. The Lok Sabha’s privilege committee will take up my complaints on May 23 and I will also give a written statement to the committee,” Ms. Rana, independent MP from Maharashtra, said

‘Factual note’ sought

Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had through the Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a “factual note” from the Maharashtra government on the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana.

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after they announced that they would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’, which had angered workers of the Shiv Sena, leading to tension.

This was the couple’s first visit to the national capital, days after securing bail.