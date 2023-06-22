Navlakha was lucky to always get ‘red carpet’ in SC and HC: Solicitor-General says during Senthilbalaji hearing

June 22, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta “jokingly” said on June 21 in the Supreme Court that activist Gautam Navlakha was “lucky” to always get a “red carpet” before the top court and the High Court.

The oral remark by the top law officer, who was representing the Enforcement Directorate, came in a hearing concerning Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s shifting to a private hospital following his arrest in connection with money laundering charges linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

The Supreme Court had in November last year allowed Mr. Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from Taloja Central Prison on health grounds.

The apex court had at the time considered Mr. Navlakha’s age, medical situation and the fact that he had been in jail since October 2020 to order his transfer from the prison to house arrest.

Mr. Mehta said the Supreme Court decision was against several Constitution Bench judgments.

“I have jokingly said that Navlakha has always been lucky before the High Court as well as this court. He got a red carpet everywhere,” Mr. Mehta said.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji, objected to the remark by the Solicitor-General.

“The case concerned the arrest of a person (Navlakha) and this is an unfair statement to make… The highest court of the land had ruled on his rights… Do not make such statements,” Mr. Kaul retorted.

“I am on the judgment, not on Navlakha,” the law officer reacted to Mr. Kaul.

“You said Navlakha has got a red carpet. I think it was an unfair statement to make… When the highest court has ruled on his right, the Solicitor-General says an individual has got a red-carpet treatment… Most unfair,” Mr. Kaul persisted.

“I meant every word I said,” Mr. Mehta stood firm by his remark.