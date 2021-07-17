National

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation as Punjab Congress Committee chief a ‘foregone conclusion’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Amritsar from his residence, in Patiala on July 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid an ongoing power tussle between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Mr. Sidhu on Saturday met party’s State president Sunil Jakhar, Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Balbir Singh Sidhu. He also met MLAs Raja Warring, Kulbir Zira, Darshan Brar and Barindermeet Singh Pahra among others.

A senior party leader, who Mr. Sidhu met, told The Hindu that it was a foregone conclusion that Mr. Sidhu would be the next president of Punjab Congress Committee. “An official announcement is merely a formality now. Mr. Sidhu has been asked by the ‘high command’ to start working. Meeting party leaders to seek their support and cooperation is what Mr. Sidhu has started with,” he stated.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) ) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat was holding a meeting with the Chief Minister, who is reportedly annoyed with the proposal of Mr. Sidhu being elevated as party chief.

The party leader added said it was only ‘out of respect’ that Mr. Rawat is holding the meeting with the Chief Minister. Otherwise the decision on Mr. Sidhu had been finalised by the central leadership.

Mr. Jakhar said Mr. Sidhu had paid a courtesy visit to him at his residence. “Strength lies in unity and Mr. Sidhu should strive to work with everybody in whatever position he holds.. While no official announcement has been made, he [Sidhu] should take everybody along,” Mr. Jakhar told The Hindu.

At loggerheads since 2019

As Punjab goes to the polls early next year, the party leadership is desperate to resolve the stand-off between Capt. Amarinder and Mr. Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

It started with Mr. Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, accusing Capt. Singh of blocking her Lok Sabha ticket from Chandigarh. Later, the Chief Minister blamed Mr. Sidhu for not handling his Local Bodies portfolio well which, he claimed. had resulted in the Congress’s “poor performance” in urban areas in the general election. Capt. Amarinder later divested Mr. Sidhu of Local Bodies and allocated him the Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources portfolios. Mr. Sidu then quit the Cabinet and since then the stand-off between them has only intensified.


