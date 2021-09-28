Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

"I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," Mr. Sidhu said in his letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on September 28 resigned from his post, saying he can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda of its welfare.

Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Mr. Sidhu, in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, said “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda of the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

While he did not mention any specific reason for his quitting, a close aide of Mr. Sidhu told The Hindu that giving ministerial berth to MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh, who has been facing allegations of involvement in a sand mining scam, besides the appointment of senior advocate A.P.S. Deol as State’s Advocate General are the key reasons for his decision to resign.

Mr. Deol was counsel for former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini, an accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case of 2015, related to the Bargari sacrilege issue, which has been a political flash point in the State politics.