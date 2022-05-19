Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one-year jail in 1988 road rage case

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference in Amritsar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 19, 2022 14:45 IST

The apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man

The Supreme Court on May 19 imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and S.K. Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement