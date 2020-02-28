Navjot Sidhu meets Sonia, apprises ‘prevailing situation in Punjab’

Chandigarh

28 February 2020 05:32 IST

The former Punjab minister had gone into a self imposed political exile since July 2019

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Congress ''high command'' in New Delhi and apprised them of the prevailing situation in Punjab.

Mr. Sidhu, who had quit the Punjab Cabinet in July 2019, and had gone into a self imposed political exile, on Thursday said he was summoned by party high command, where he discussed the current situation in Punjab.

Mr. Sidhu had meetings with party president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“I was summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command and met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at her residence for 40 minutes on February 25. The next day, I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the general secretary at 10, Janpath, for more than an hour,” said Mr. Sidhu in a statement.

He added : “Got a patient hearing and apprised them of the prevailing situation in Punjab along with the road-map to the resurrection and revival of Punjab back to its pristine glory. This road-map I have persisted with conviction for the past many years in the Cabinet and public domain diligently.”

