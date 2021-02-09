Navjot Sidhu meeting Sonia Gandhi triggers speculation about new role for him

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress MLA from Punjab, met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday at her residence, triggering speculation that he could be given some responsibility in the party or reinducted into Capt. Amarinder Singh’s Council of Ministers.
However, there is no official word on what transpired at the meeting that also included the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat.
The cricketer-turned-politician resigned from Capt. Singh’s Cabinet in July 2019, following differences with the Chief Minister.
From visiting Pakistan to take part in Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony to his record as a minister, Capt. Singh had often taken on Mr. Sidhu, who is believed to have joined the Congress after leaving the BJP at the instance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Mr. Sidhu, who had almost gone into political hibernation, not only resurfaced after the new farm laws became a big political issue but even appeared together with the Chief Minister at a dharna in Delhi last November.
With Punjab headed for Assembly polls, the party’s top leadership could be coming around to utilising Mr. Sidhu’s popularity more effectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath