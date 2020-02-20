‘Nationalism’ evokes a Nazi view: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said people should desist from using the word “nationalism” as it carries connotations of “Hitler and Nazism”.

“Do not use the word ‘nationalism’. Use ‘national’, ‘nationality’, ‘nation’. The meaning of ‘nationalism’ is [associated with] Hitler, Nazism and fascism. The aim of the Sangh is to boost the feeling of patriotism and the feeling of Hinduism,” he said at an RSS programme in Ranchi.

“The aim of the Sangh is nothing more than uniting Hindu society. It does not mean that the Sangh interferes in the federal system of the country. The Swayamsevaks are dedicated to their aim. By feeling proud of the culture of our country, we have to work to take the country to new heights. We have to make India a world ‘guru’,” he said. “The Sangh does not want to become big for itself and the same is the case with India. Many nations that became too big met their downfall.”

“In today’s world, the superpowers use the world’s resources for themselves and try to impose their will on other countries. Scholars feel that any country becoming big is not good for the world.

“When India has become big then it has served the interest of the world. Today the world needs us. It is not that India will become the world’s guru through speeches of the Sangh. No one will say thank you in for the making of the country. The country gives us everything and we should learn that we also have to contribute to the country,” said Mr. Bhagwat.