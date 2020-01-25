Country expresses gratitude to EC: Modi

National

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950.

Extending greetings to people on the National Voters’ Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country expresses gratitude to the Election Commission for its efforts to make the electoral process more vibrant and participative.

For the past 10 years, the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrating January 25 as the National Voters’ Day.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He hoped that the day inspires people to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes the democracy stronger.

