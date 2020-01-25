Country expresses gratitude to EC: Modi

Extending greetings to people on the National Voters’ Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country expresses gratitude to the Election Commission for its efforts to make the electoral process more vibrant and participative.
For the past 10 years, the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrating January 25 as the National Voters’ Day.
The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.
“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
He hoped that the day inspires people to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes the democracy stronger.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.