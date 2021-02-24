National Urban Digital Mission launched

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched the National Urban Digital Mission, which was aimed at creating a shared digital infrastructure for cities, a statement said.

Speaking at the launch of the mission and several other digital initiatives for cities, HUA Minister Hardeep Puri said the Ministry had to support all urban local bodies for delivering on the promise of serving all citizens. Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said cities would become smarter only if digital technology was leveraged properly.

The Ministry also launched the India Urban Data Exchange, which was developed by the Smart Cities Mission and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The open-source platform would allow data providers and users to share and access datasets regarding cities, it said.