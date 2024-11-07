National Task Force files interim report on safety measures for hospital staff

The National Task Force, set up in accordance to a Supreme Court ruling, on Thursday (November 7, 2024) submitted its recommendations for safety measures at hospitals across the country. The interim report was submitted before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Kanu Agrawal, for the Centre, said the NTF report has suggested short term, medium, and long term measures to protect doctors and medical staff in their workplaces. He asked the court to not term the NTF report as ‘interim’ since it has substantial material. “It is an unanimous report agreed upon by all the members of the NTF,” he said.

The Supreme Court ordered the report to be shared with Chief Secretaries of States and the stakeholders. The order also stated that the counsel for junior and senior doctors’ associations to place suggestions on any lacunae in the NTF report, and suggest a mechanism to monitor its implementation in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Task Force was appointed by the Supreme Court to prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure dignified working conditions for interns, and resident and non-resident doctors.

The CBI to submitted its status report on investigation in the RG Kar murder and rape case.

The top court noted that charges have been framed by the Sessions Court. “We want a speedy trial... We want the case and trial to reach its logical conclusion early,” said senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the West Bengal government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.