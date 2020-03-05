Parents’ place of birth query in NPR aimed at completing data for households: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed a Parliamentary panel that it proposes to collect details on additional questions such as “date and place of birth of parents” in the National Population Register (NPR) to “facilitate back end data processing and making the data items of date and place of birth complete for all household[s]”.

Responding to a question by parliamentary committee members on the new questions in the NPR form, MHA officials submitted that “during the updation of NPR 2020, it is proposed to collect data on some additional items like place of last residence, mother tongue, Aadhaar number (voluntary), mobile number, passport (Indian passport holder), voter ID card, driving license number, date and place of birth of father and mother”, according to the panel’s report placed in Parliament on Thursday.

The NPR questionnaire used in 2010 and 2015 had 14 columns. The final NPR form for the year 2020 has not been made public yet.

On the rationale behind collecting details on date and place of birth of parents, the Ministry officials observed, “the date and place of birth of parents were collected in NPR 2010 as well for all parents who were enumerated within the household. For parents living elsewhere or expired at the time of enumeration, only the names of parents were collected. To facilitate back end data processing and making the data items of date and place of birth complete for all household[s], the details of parents are being collected in a more comprehensive manner in NPR 2020.”

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs headed by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said there is a lot of dissatisfaction and fear among the people regarding the upcoming NPR and Census. “The Committee also feels that these apprehensions should have been duly ventilated in the media. ‘The MHA must consider some way out so that the Census goes smoothly. Otherwise. there is quite a chance of the entire process being stymied in many States,” the Committee said.

The Ministry also said there was a need to update the the NPR to “incorporate the changes due to birth, death and migration.” It said “Aadhar is individual data whereas NPR contains family wise data.”

The Ministry officials told the committee that “Aadhaar provides a unique identity number to individuals. Aadhaar database contains only bare minimum demographic parameters while NPR is a comprehensive identity database which can be further enriched by linking with Aadhaar number to provide a base frame of population for preparing various public welfare schemes. During updation on NPR 2020, Aadhaar is being collected on voluntary basis.”

Many State governments have objected to new fields in the NPR such as “the place of birth of parents” as sometimes in villages and even in cities people are not aware about their own place of birth.

The West Bengal government has demanded repeal of CAA and NPR, and Kerala communicated to the Centre that NPR should be halted citing maintenance of “public order”.