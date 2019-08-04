National Population Register data to be collected in a year

The next round of recording biometric and family-tree details of Indian citizens under the National Population Register (NPR) will be conducted in September 2020, a government notification said. The exercise is different from the decennial Census and is not linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

The exercise was conducted earlier in two phases in 2010 and 2015, a senior government official said.

For the purpose of NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

Earlier, the roll out of NPR had slowed down due to overlapping with that of Aadhaar. “In pursuance of sub-rule(4) of rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, the Central government hereby decides to prepare and update the Population Register...... And the field work for house-to-house enumeration throughout the country except Assam for collection of information relating to all persons who are usually residing within the jurisdiction of local registrar shall be undertaken between the 1st day of April 2020 to 30th September 2020,” said a notification issued by Vivek Joshi, Registrar General of Citizen Registration and Census Commissioner.

It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.