National People’s Party withdraws support to Manipur government

GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

In a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday (November 17, 2024), the NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said his party felt the Manipur government under Nongthombam Biren Singh “completely failed” to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the State.

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost. People in the State are going through immense suffering,” Mr. Sangma wrote.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the NPP has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur with immediate effect,” he added.

The NPP is a key constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance and the North East Democratic Alliance. The party has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Congress chief offers to quit

On Sunday (November 17, 2024), Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh offered to resign as an MLA “if the people want to bring a new mandate to bring peace” in the State.

He is one of five Congress MLAs and represents the Wangkhem constituency.

Various social organisations in Manipur’s Imphal Valley have been mounting pressure on the Ministers and MLAs to resign after reports that six bodies of women and children abducted by extremists on November 11 were recovered.

On Saturday (November 16, 2024) night, mobs went on the rampage torching the houses of at least 15 legislators, including that of Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh, who represents the Khundrakpam constituency. The house of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP sustained the most damage.

