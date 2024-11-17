 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National People’s Party withdraws support to Manipur government

Biren Singh government failed to resolve the crisis in Manipur, says NPP national president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Updated - November 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

File picture of NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

In a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday (November 17, 2024), the NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said his party felt the Manipur government under Nongthombam Biren Singh “completely failed” to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the State.

Related Stories

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost. People in the State are going through immense suffering,” Mr. Sangma wrote.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the NPP has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur with immediate effect,” he added.

The NPP is a key constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance and the North East Democratic Alliance. The party has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Also Read | Houses of four more MLAs torched in Manipur, agitators attempt to storm CM’s ancestral residence

Congress chief offers to quit

On Sunday (November 17, 2024), Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh offered to resign as an MLA “if the people want to bring a new mandate to bring peace” in the State.

He is one of five Congress MLAs and represents the Wangkhem constituency.

Manipur violence: BJP deliberately wants State to burn, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge 

Various social organisations in Manipur’s Imphal Valley have been mounting pressure on the Ministers and MLAs to resign after reports that six bodies of women and children abducted by extremists on November 11 were recovered.

On Saturday (November 16, 2024) night, mobs went on the rampage torching the houses of at least 15 legislators, including that of Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh, who represents the Khundrakpam constituency. The house of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP sustained the most damage.

Published - November 17, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / National People's Party / Meghalaya / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.