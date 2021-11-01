National Museum begins northeast cultural festival

The cultural festival was part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme

The National Museum on Monday began a seven-day cultural festival of the northeast as part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme.

The festival, “Destination North East India”, will include cultural performances, online lectures and tours of the northeast gallery at the museum, the Culture Ministry said.

The museum’s collections include artefacts from the northeastern States.

“In the National Museum, the gallery dedicated to the northeastern lifestyle is rooted through a plethora of exhibits in textiles, jewellery, utility tools and personal adornments, which stands as an inclusive symbol of indigenous identity. Most significantly, the gallery showcases the agency and voice of the diverse communities from the northeast,” the Ministry said.