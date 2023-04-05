National Medical Council issues guidelines on professional responsibilities of students, teachers

April 05, 2023 04:48 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian regulatory body for medical education and medical professionals, the National Medical Council, has for the first time issued a set of guidelines specifying professional responsibilities of medical students, teachers and institutions.

The 25-page document has explained the code of conduct for teachers and students while studying/working, relationship between a teacher and student, expectations from the two (personal attributes and conduct) and their collective responsibility to the community.

“Sexual orientation, gender and socio-economic class should not be the base for any discrimination,’’ the guidelines said.

It stated that for students the intention behind these guidelines is to make them understand the grave responsibilities of their chosen profession. For teachers the guidelines are not to penalise or point fingers, but to remind them of their professional role in the life of a student and nation, said the document.

Speaking exclusively to The Hindu Dr. Yogender Malik, member, Ethics and Medical Registration Board, NMC, said: “We have been getting complaints and coming across cases that were hampering the holistic growth of medical students. This document will serve as the guide to medical colleges across India. It would be prudent that medical education unit in medical colleges use these guidelines to train teachers and that establishments offer them the right atmosphere to work.’’

He added that these guidelines are expected to be used by teachers and institutions to instil a sense of responsibility in medical students rather than use them for punitive actions.

Responsibilities of a Medical student

Among various listed responsibilities of a students, the NMC has said that a medical student is expected to be diligent about their study and research work, be responsible for their personal growth and stay away from substance abuse while seeking help in case of addiction.

It said that they should dress modestly, approach appropriate authorities for grievance redressal, seek professional help incase they feel overwhelmed. They should freely interact with all their colleagues without discriminating anyone, it added.

Students were also advised to work towards ensuring an ethical doctor-patient relationship and maintain public trust in the health system. They were warned about the possible professional hazards associated with the indiscriminate use of social media.

Norms for teachers

The guidelines for teachers state that education is a moral enterprise and teachers should ensure that students are competent, caring and empathetic and ethical in their practice.

It also notes that teachers are role models and they should also follow boundaries with their students, even during interactions on social media.

Medical institutions have been told not to give false information during inspections and accreditation processes, pressurise teachers to give false information and apply pressure on teachers to show preference to individual candidates.