National Medical Commission warns students applying for MBBS programmes in China to do adequate checks

Warning any prospective student applying for MBBS programmes in China to do adequate checks, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said that students need to be aware that the government of People’s Republic of China continues to impose strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19.

In an official notice dated February 8, 2022, the NMC said that the External Affairs Ministry noticed that some universities in People’s Republic of China had started issuing notices for MBBS admission for the current and coming academic years.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, that a few universities in People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years,” NMC Secretary Sandhya Bhullar said in the official notice.

A large number of international as well as Indian students had not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there had been no relaxation in the restrictions, it said.

Further, the Chinese authorities had conveyed earlier that courses would be conducted online. As per the extant rules, the NMC did not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode.

Ms. Bhullar further said that students were advised to refer to FMGE Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China/foreign institutions. Students were advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from.