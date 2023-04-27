ADVERTISEMENT

National Medical Commission initiates survey to know stipend amount given to UG/PG interns

April 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It said that the initiative was being taken in compliance with the National Human Rights Commission order dated February 24, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has initiated a survey to know the stipend amount being paid to undergraduate (UG) medical interns and postgraduate (PG) medical students in self-financed or private medical colleges in India. In a letter issued on Thursday, it said that the initiative was being taken in compliance with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) order dated February 24, 2023 in which the NMC had been asked to conduct a survey covering all private medical colleges to ascertain what the prescribed rates of stipend were for UG and PG interns and to check whether they were being paid accordingly.

As part of the online survey, the names and other details of the student who filled up the Google form would be kept confidential and would not be shared with anyone, including the management of the medical college concerned, it said.

All the UG interns and PG medical students in private medical colleges could fill up the form without any fear till May 7, 2023, the NMC said.

Meanwhile, the survey results were also be sent to the NHRC. “Let an action taken report in the matter be submitted by the NMC to the commission within eight weeks,” the NHRC said.

NMC’s Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship regulations, 2021 says: “All interns shall be paid stipend as fixed by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution or university or State.”

