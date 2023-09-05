ADVERTISEMENT

National Medical Commission brings in digital signatures to counter fake letters

September 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The notice comes following an alert where fake LoP and CoR have been issued to the medical colleges in the name of the president/ member of the boards

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges that Letter of Permission (LoP) and Continuation of Recognition (CoR) issued by the concerned Board should be under the digital signature of the concerned member/president and that only this should only be treated as genuine. 

The notice comes following an alert where fake LoP and CoR have been issued to the medical colleges in the name of the president/ member of the boards.

“Therefore, to overcome such a situation, it has been decided that the LoPs/CoRs/appeal orders will henceforth be issued under the digital signature of the member/ president of the concerned Board,” said NMC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that dean/principal will be solely responsible for taking cognizance of letter(s) in any other form.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US