National Medical Commission brings in digital signatures to counter fake letters

The notice comes following an alert where fake LoP and CoR have been issued to the medical colleges in the name of the president/ member of the boards

September 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges that Letter of Permission (LoP) and Continuation of Recognition (CoR) issued by the concerned Board should be under the digital signature of the concerned member/president and that only this should only be treated as genuine. 

The notice comes following an alert where fake LoP and CoR have been issued to the medical colleges in the name of the president/ member of the boards.

“Therefore, to overcome such a situation, it has been decided that the LoPs/CoRs/appeal orders will henceforth be issued under the digital signature of the member/ president of the concerned Board,” said NMC.

It added that dean/principal will be solely responsible for taking cognizance of letter(s) in any other form.

