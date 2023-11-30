HamberMenu
National Medical Commission announces relief for displaced students of four medical colleges in Manipur

NMC makes it clear that this is only a temporary arrangement till the situation turns normal in the Northeastern State, which has been affected by ethnic violence since May this year

November 30, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Joint Delhi Tribal Student’s Forum members stage a protest against the violence in Manipur at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. File

Joint Delhi Tribal Student’s Forum members stage a protest against the violence in Manipur at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

 

Following an appeal by the Manipur government and discussions with them, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided that all displaced students from four medical colleges in violence-hit areas of the State will be allowed to have online classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College (CMC).

“Examination for all such displaced students is also to be arranged in that Medical College only and deficiency in attendance and Internal Assessment to be arranged through special classes,” the NMC said in a communication to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Manipur, on Wednesday.

The State government had earlier written to the Union Health Ministry and the NMC for alternative arrangements to conduct classes and examinations for the displaced students of CMC, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and Shija Academy of Health Sciences in Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3.

‘No transfer/migration of students’

The NMC, in its communication, added that the present arrangement is temporary in nature to resolve the crisis and this is not at all a transfer/migration as there is no provision of transfer/migration in regulations.

“Above permission has been granted after taking into account the extraordinary situation in Manipur and shall be applicable for a period of one year or till the situation becomes normal, whichever is earlier. Permission so granted is specific to a specific situation and may not be taken as precedent at all,” the NMC said.

