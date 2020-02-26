National

National importance status for two food institutes

The move will help them collaborate with overseas food institutes and improve the standard of education, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to confer the status of institution of national importance to two national institutes of food technology in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Briefing reporters about cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Cabinet approved amendments in the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM) Bill, 2019, to grant national importance status to two food technology institutes.

National Institutes of Food Technology at Kundli, Haryana and Thanjavur,Tamil Nadu will be conferred the special status, the Minister said, adding the move will help them collaborate with overseas food institutes and improve the standard of education.

Comments
