National Herald case | Congress workers detained ahead of Rahul’s appearance before ED

Congress activists being detained during a protest against summoning of the party’s president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 13, 2022 09:49 IST

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory about the traffic arrangements due to the development.

Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday, June 13, 2022, imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.

Hours before Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, the Congress workers who gathered for the march against the ED on Monday were detained from areas around AICC office at Akbar road here and taken to Mandir Marg police station, officials said.

Security personnel outside AICC office, with a barricade informing about the imposition of section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure in the area, in New Delhi, on Monday, June 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day before the scheduled march, the Delhi Police has denied permission for it.

“Hours before the scheduled appearance before the ED, the Congress workers have been detained Akbar Road, Q Point APJ Kalam Road and Man Sing Road and taken to Mandir Marg police station,” a senior police officer said.

The police has also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office.

Traffic arrangements

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements in a series of tweets so that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters taking the route.

“......inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road,” the traffic police tweeted.

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid certain routes till 12 pm due to the protest to avoid any inconvenience to themselves.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” the tweet said..

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,” said another tweet.

All Congress MPs and leaders have proposed to carry out a march in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue and has to appear before the ED on Monday.

The Congress has also alleged that the Delhi police has barricaded all entry points to the AICC headquarters, preventing the entry and exit of people.

The Delhi police has already imposed section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area preventing the assembly of more than four people.

"Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district.

All Mps of the Congress party plan to assembly at the party office and then go along with Rahul Gandhi to the ED in a procession.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore took to a Twitter to say that, "We plan to march with our leader @RahulGandhi .. come if you r in Delhi, let's march to ED office from our party office 24, Akbar Road."

“We know @DelhiPolice will be in full strength not to allow us to our party office then they won’t allow as us to March against the injustice,Let’s show Shah & Gang that we are Gandhi follower’s we will do it in a peaceful way ..”, Mr. Tagore tweeted.