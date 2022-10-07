National Herald case: Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED

PTI New Delhi
October 07, 2022 11:39 IST

File photo of Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar arriving at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on October 7, 2022 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Mr. Shivakumar, 60, told reporters before stepping into the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road that he was a "law abiding citizen" and hence he was deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why was he exactly called.

The senior Congress leader has been looking after the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is traversing through Karnataka and walked along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar had appeared before the ED last on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The latest round of questioning pertains to Mr. Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

