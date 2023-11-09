ADVERTISEMENT

National Herald case: ED records statement of senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal

November 09, 2023 03:22 am | Updated November 08, 2023 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal in connection with the National Herald case.

Mr. Bansal visited the ED office on Tuesday and Wednesday. The agency is probing the allegation that Young Indian Private Limited had paid only ₹50 lakh to take over the rights to recover a ₹90.25-crore loan that the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress. The National Herald newspaper is published by AJL.

The party has denied the charge in the past, pointing out that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US