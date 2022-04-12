National Herald case | ED questions Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal

Case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act was filed eight months ago

Senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, after being called for questioning in a case involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal in a case involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian.

Mr. Bansal is the managing director of AJL and an additional director in the Young Indian. He reached the ED office around 11 a.m.

On Monday, the agency recorded the statement of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the same matter.

The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was registered about eight months ago, based on the cognisance of the matter taken by a court concerned, according to the ED.

A few days ago, the Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had upheld the Income Tax reassessment order against Young Indian.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had moved court alleging Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the then vice-president Rahul Gandhi had fraudulently acquired AJL assets and transferred them to Young Indian.

As per court records, the Congress had loaned about ₹90 crore to AJL on interest-free basis over a period. It later assigned the debt to Young Indian, in which Ms. Gandhi and her son owned 38% shares each. Young Indian paid ₹50 lakh to the Congress for transferring the ₹90-crore debt to it.