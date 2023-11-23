National Herald assets seizure | Congress not scared by ED action, says AICC chief

November 23, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Congress will not be scared of the ruling BJP and will fight it out against the Enforcement Directorate attaching the assets of party-run National Herald.

Addressing an election rally in Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district on November 22 afternoon, Mr. Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ED action. “They are determined to close down a newspaper that was started by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” he said.

Stating that he was feeling sad that the newspaper that was started by Pandit Nehru was seized by the Modi Government, he said: “They have seized the property of the Congress party. Mr. Nehru launched the paper for the freedom struggle and aimed at creating awareness among the people. It was the voice of freedom fighters.”

By closing down the newspaper, Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah wanted to scare the people of Telangana and ensure voting for the BJP and the BRS, Mr. Kharge alleged.

Mr. Kharge went on to state that the Congress would not be scared by the attachment of National Herald property. “We will never be scared and will fight till the end,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the ED attached immovable assets and equity shares worth about ₹752 crore as part of probe into the money laundering case against the National Herald newspaper and companies linked to it.

